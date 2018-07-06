Former railway workers protest after pension withheld for five months

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3

Commuters scramble for a train in Nairobi. Ex-railway workers have protested missing pension arrears. [File, Standard]

Former Kenya Railways Corporation workers have protested after missing their monthly pension payments for five months.

The Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme cited inadequate revenue for the payments.

The more than 9,000 retirees have not received their benefits since February, a recurring problem that the pensioners complained had made their lives unbearable.

Before the February payment, the retirees had gone four months without pay.

The scheme said the pensioners would continue experiencing delayed payments as it was not getting adequate income from assets to meet its obligations.

The retirees yesterday marched to the scheme's offices to demand the remittance of their benefits.

They said they were planning another protest next week to pressure the scheme’s management to remit their money and explain the “impunity in disposing of property without regard to due process”.

“We have another protest on July 11 to demand payment for the past five months,” said Isaack Munayi, who spoke for the pensioners.

“We shall also be expressing our displeasure and seeking an explanation on the disposal of property... without consulting pensioners.”

