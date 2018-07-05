KURA rules out compensating Kibera residents in Sh2b link road

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 12:21, Updated July 5th 2018 at 12:25 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Urban Roads Authority will not compensate Kibera residents ordered to vacate to pave way for the construction of a Sh2 billion link road.

National Building Inspectorate Secretary General, Moses Nyakiongora in a notice has directed those affected to vacate by July 16 to allow construction of the Ngong Road-Kungu Karumba-Lang’ata link road.

Kura’s communication officer, John Cheboi on Thursday said the state agency will not compensate residents who would be affected by the demolitions because they are on government land.

Mr Cheboi said it would be illegal to compensate people for what wasn’t theirs.

“The land the squatters are sitting on is a road reserve owned by the government. How then does the government go compensating people for its own land?” posed Cheboi.

The officer was also categorical that Kura would not extend the deadline for residents to vacate, saying that notices had been issued as far back as 2012.

Construction on the road began in 2016 and works are nearing completion. All that is remaining is an 800 metres stretch that has been occupied by residents.

The construction is expected to be completed in the next five months and is expected to significantly reduce traffic on Mbagathi Way, Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road.

