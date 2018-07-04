Budget whistle blowers punished Previous Story
Governor Ojaamong pleads not guilty in Sh8m tender case

By Fredrick Obura | Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 14:45, Updated July 4th 2018 at 14:48 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and three other Busia County officials have pleaded not guilty to fraud and abuse of office charges.

The governor and the three officials appeared before anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti where they denied the charges

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj on Tuesday approved Ojaamong’s prosecution over the Sh8 million tender.

In a statement DPP Haji recommended the arrest of Ojaamong for unilaterally signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Madam R Enterprise for solid waste management services which led to the loss of Sh8 million.

DPP wants Ojaamong to be charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.

Ojaamong maintains that Sh8 million paid to Madam R Enterprise after the county entered into an agreement with the former to take over solid waste management and pay the casual cleaners is not lost.

Ojaamong, during a presser on Tuesday, told journalists, he is willing to provide investigative agencies with substantive information over the corruption allegations.

