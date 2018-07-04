Sack Rotich over sugar scam, MPs tell Uhuru

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 08:22, Updated July 4th 2018 at 08:25 GMT +3

Treasury CS Henry Rotich (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Two MPS now want National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to be sacked over the sugar scandal.

The legislators Didimus Barasa (Kimilili) and Caleb Amisi (Saboti) on Tuesday said President Uhuru Kenyatta should axe the CS for opening the floodgates that led to the importation of contraband sugar to the country.

Rotich in May 2017 issued a gazette notice that allowed anyone to import sugar duty free into the country. This was after an acute shortage of the commodity was reported in the country

Speaking at a press briefing in Parliament, the two lawmakers explained that the CS should have put a ceiling on the quantity of sugar that was to be imported by traders during the window he issued.

" The CS is Genesis of all the problems we are facing and perhaps he maybe party to the overwhelming importation of contraband sugar. It is high time President Kenyatta sent him packing,” demanded Mr Barasa.

“ To ensure that sugar cartels are incapacitated and prosecuted and our dead sugar factories that are on their death bed are resuscitated, Rotich must go,” added the Kimilili MP.

Last week while appearing before a joint parliamentary committee that is probing how suspected contraband sugar found its way into the country, CS Rotich absolved himself from blame over the matter.

He told members of the committee comittte co-chaired by Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Mandera South counterpart Adan Ali that the notice he issued did not mean that sub-standard sugar was to be brought into the country.

“The gazette notice I issued does not invalidate other existing regulations. It was an only a duty free window and those in charge of licensing ought to have done so. It did not mean that we allow importation of sugar that is bad for human consumption,” explained Mr Rotich.

Mr Amisi said President Kenyatta has until the end of the week to sack the CS, failure to which they will start a process of impeaching him. He revealed that they already have collected 25 signatures from their colleagues to kick-start the process.

“The president has until Friday to crack the whip on the CS. If he does not do so, then we have no otherwise but bring a motion of impeachment against him next week on Tuesday,” vowed the Saboti lawmaker.

The Constitution requires at least a third (116) of the 349 lawmakers to sign an impeachment motion to meet the required threshold.