Former Jack and Jill proprietor is seeking Sh 167 million from a businessman

NAIROBI, KENYA: Two businessmen clashed in court over a multi-million debt, with the lender accusing the borrower of living a lavish lifestyle at his expense.

Former Jack and Jill proprietor Schon Ahmed Noorani wants the court to compel businessman Rajendra Ratilal Sanghani to repay Sh167 million.

Noorami advanced Rajendra unsecured loans amounting to more than Sh477 million between August 1, 2012 and April 26, 2018, according to court documents.

Nooram told Justice Francis Tuiyot that Rajendra was a multi-millionaire living lavishly and known to be a spendthrift.

"The debtor has displayed a dishonest character and inclination for deception, as is evident by his representatives to KRA, through filing nil returns.

"The debtor has represented to me on various occasions that he is capable of making the monthly installments as clearly demonstrated by the draft acknowledgment of debt he sent to me April 30, 2016,” said Noorani.

In his defense, Rajendra, who had gone to court seeking a stay of orders, said he had demonstrated a willingness to repay the loan and had not defaulted on monthly payments. To date, he noted, he has issued 236 postdated cheques amounting to Sh16,270,500 in settlement of the outstanding balance.

But Noorani described Rajendra's decision to go to court as malicious, saying the action was intended to frustrate his efforts to recover his investment.

The matter will be mentioned on July 6.

