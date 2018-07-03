Banks impose new charges on money transfer Next Story
State issues new guidelines on tender awards Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Taxman anticipates dip in revenue collections, again

By Otiato Guguyu | Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 13:13, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 13:16 GMT +3
Members of the public queue outside the Kenya Revenue Authority office in Nyeri to file their iTax returns

For the second time this year, the National Treasury has been asked to lower tax expectations.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said it expected another revenue shortfall.

ALSO READ: New taxes on selfies, preachers and mutura

In the Kenya Gazette published last Friday, Treasury revised tax estimates to Sh1.415 trillion even as actual collections up to May summed up to Sh1.17 trillion, with one month to go.

In January, the taxman requested that the State reduce targets from Sh1.49 trillion to Sh1.439. This turned to be too ambitious.

While projecting revenues for the second year at Sh1.7 trillion in taxes, Treasury seemed to be disconnected from reality, and this has worried experts.

“Over the past couple of years, our recurrent budget has overshot revenues over 100 per cent,” said Institute of Economic Affairs Progammes Coordinator John Mutua.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

He added that last year’s recurrent spending was over 150 per cent of tax revenues. In 2016, it was about 130 per cent.

In 2014 and 2015, regular expenses of running State bureaucracy were above 140 per cent. This means the country has to depend on grants, fees and fines or debt to meet basic spending.

While grants and appropriation in aid are not guaranteed, Treasury has to borrow more cash, worsening the huge debt burden.

 Crackdown on counterfeits

ALSO READ: KRA likely to miss revenue collection target, again

This is also an indication that Kenya has inadequate cash to spend on development from tax receipts.

While Treasury insists that administrative reforms will help KRA net more taxes, the current shortfall shows that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich could be ‘milking a stone'.

RELATED TOPICS:
CS Henry Rotich
KRA

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Finance office in trouble over statutory deductions

Finance office in trouble over statutory deductions

Civil servants to take less in new pay

Civil servants to take less in new pay

Why fluctuating tax regime is bad for business

Why fluctuating tax regime is bad for business

Housing shortage numbers still unproven

Housing shortage numbers still unproven

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited