Government revamps committee tasked with revamping blue economy

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the G7 nations to support the protection of oceans and seas by partnering with Kenya in hosting the first ever high-level conference on the Blue Economy in November. [PSCU]

The Government has reconstituted a committee formed to find ways to master the potential of the emerging blue economy.

The committee, which has been tasked with advising the President on the way forward as far as the blue economy is concerned, will have a new chairman to oversee the eight-member team.

Blue economy means the use of the sea and its resources for sustainable economic development.

In a Gazette notice signed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe has been appointed to head the committee.

According to the notice, the committee has been tasked with coordinating and overseeing the implementation of programmes geared to develop the blue economy, while at the same time preparing and submitting monthly reports to the President on the progress of the sub-sector, which has been identified as a new frontier for job creation.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Blue Economy Committee appointed on December 21, 2016, by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces shall be converted to a standing committee to be known as the Blue Economy Implementation Standing Committee,” read the notice.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Technology development

In the last budget, Treasury allocated Sh575 million to aquaculture technology development as part of a strategy to revamp interest in the blue economy.

According to the principal secretary for maritime affairs, Nancy Karigithu, Kenya’s territorial waters, which cover 230,000 square kilometres and a distance of 200 nautical miles offshore and 10,700 square kilometres of inland waters, have a huge potential to turn around the economy.