Firm hits 17MW in signed contracts

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 22:23 GMT +3

Solar energy solutions provider SolarAfrica. [Courtesy]

Solar energy solutions provider SolarAfrica has achieved 17 megawatts in commercial, residential and industrial energy contracts and a further 3.7 megawatt hours of energy storage.

This is attributed to the growing number of its engineering, procurement and construction solar contractors and sales partners.

The move has seen the energy firm welcome new solar energy customers in South

“We have received an average of around 30 new projects loaded onto the platform monthly, it’s exciting to see these great tools being put to use” says SolarAfrica Chief Technology Officer George Van Rooyen.

Certified partners

The firm's funding platform offers fully financed solar energy agreements through its certified partners.

This allows partners to offer cheaper energy to their residential, commercial and industrial customers. Solar agreements are alternatives to an outright purchase offer - a financed solution with no upfront payment but cheaper energy.

The firm owns and operates the systems installed and maintained by their certified partners. Its proposals can be generated by partners in less than a minute.

They can be based on project inputs, providing fast turnaround times in obtaining offer terms.

The firm said it is able to finance large and medium sized entities such as fuel stations, fast-food outlets and car dealerships.