‘I inherited a broke company’: Chemilil Sugar MD

A tractor transporting sugarcane to Chemilil Sugar Company when the company was still in operation. [Photo: Joseph Mathenge/ Standard]

Chemelil Sugar Company had only Sh38, 500 in its accounts when the current management came into office in May last year, the chief executive has said.

The revelation came barely four months after the miller closed down due to insufficient supply of sugarcane to sustain its daily production.

Managing Director Gabriel Nyangweso told The Standard in an interview that the money his team inherited was too little to run the firm.

“When I took over in May last year I only found Sh38, 500 in the company’s ledgers. I had to sell scrap metal to raise capital of Sh3 million to start working,” he said

The money was used to repair the milling machine and restart cane-crushing operations.

While the miller’s installed capacity is 2,800 tonnes of cane a day, it was only able to mill or crush about 500 to 1,000 tonnes, which was not economically viable.

More than 1,000 employees staged protests on Friday on the Chemelil-Awasi road, demanding salary arrears of Sh495 million.

The workers, led by Kenya Union of Sugarcane Plantation and Allied Workers Union branch officials, said they had not been paid in 11 months.

The union chairman, Samwel Agwet, and secretary, Paul Menya, claimed the workers and their families were going hungry and that their statutory deductions had not been submitted to the National Hospital Insurance Fund and the National Social Security Fund.

Face eviction

Most of the workers also faced eviction from their rented houses and a number had received auction notices for defaulting on bank loans, they said.

“Many of us have received eviction notices from landlords and majority of us who took loans from banks have defaulted and been listed with credit reference bureaus,” said Mr Menya.

Chemelil’s monthly wage bill is Sh45 million, but it has not been able to pay salaries promptly due to high indebtedness. Nyangweso said the cash-strapped miller in the expansive Nyando sugar belt in Kisumu owes cane farmers about Sh181 million.

They also owe creditors Sh260 million, statutory deductions to NHIF Sh8 million, NSSF Sh2 million and tax arrears of Sh802 million to the Kenya Revenue Authority.

During the demo, cane farmers joined the protesting workers, demanding payment of arrears for cane delivered.

They asked where the miller had taken the money it had made after selling the sugar it had manufactured.

Last year, former Agriculture Cabinet secretary Willy Bett gave the firm Sh300 million to offset arrears owed to farmers for accumulated cane deliveries from 2014 to 2016.

Muhoroni MP Onyango Koyoo said he had raised the matter with the Government many times and even met new Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, who had assured him of prompt action.

“We are asking the State, which owns over 90 per cent equity stake at the miller, to consider injecting fresh capital into the firm to save it from collapse,” he said

The union officials demanded that the miller return Sh30 million it borrowed from their Jumuica Savings and Credit Cooperative Society.

Muhoroni MCA Maurine Otiang and Chemilil Outgrowers Company Chairman Samwel Bonyo asked the State to pay the farmers and reopen the factory.