Nakumatt to focus on seven branches for recovery

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 18:55 GMT +3

Nakumatt Holdings has embarked on a business recovery programme focusing mainly on seven key branches.

Local retailer Nakumatt Holdings, currently under administration, has embarked on a business recovery programme focusing mainly on seven key branches.

The recovery dubbed 'Nakumatt BounceBack' is supported by scores of local and international suppliers keen on seeing the firm back on track.

ALSO READ: Firms flee rating agencies to avoid books scrutiny

The firm has announced restocking of seven key branches in Nairobi, Nakuru and Kisumu, which will act as its growth foundation.

Speaking at Nakumatt Prestige, Nakumatt Holdings CEO Atul Shah said the firm is collaborating with the Court Appointed Administrator Peter Kahi to recalibrate the business operations.

Already, the seven key branches-Nakumatt Mega, Prestige, Ukay, Lavington, Embakasi, Mega City (Kisumu) and Nakumatt Nakuru have opened their doors with a variety of sales offers.

Customers visiting the seven branches can enjoy sales offers on more than 25,000 items including Clarks and Sketchers lifestyle shoes, toys, electronics, furniture, carpets and stationery among others.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

"We have also rolled out special offers on more than 25,000 items to provide added value for our loyal shoppers," Mr Atul said.

While thanking the firm’s suppliers for continued support, Shah said the firm would continue to focus on its service delivery capacity.

Earlier this year, Nakumatt Administrator Peter Kahi had pegged the firm’s recovery chances on the support of Nakumatt suppliers, shoppers and other stakeholders including staff members.

Notwithstanding the current state of the business operations, Nakumatt still believes that it has a strong underlying sustainable core business that is capable of a turnaround with the support of all stakeholders.

ALSO READ: Carrefour opens sixth store at Galleria

Nakumatt considers that administration provides it with the best opportunity to effectively restructure its business.