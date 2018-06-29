Inflation rises to 4.28 percent in June

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 14:23, Updated June 29th 2018 at 14:32 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Inflation rose for third consecutive month to 4.28 per cent in June up from 3.95 per cent in May with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics attributing it to high fuel prices.

During the month under review, housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels index increased by 0.52 per cent compared to 1.79 per cent recorded in May. This was mainly attributed to significant increase in prices of kerosene and charcoal which outweighed decreases in electricity charges.

“The transport index also increased by 0.37 per cent mainly on account of increase in the pump price of petrol and diesel,” said Zachary Mwangi, Director General Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

In its monthly fuel adjustment, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) increased the price of super petrol by Sh1.64 in June while diesel and kerosene were the worst hit, climbing by Sh4.96 and Sh5.88 respectively.

For fuel stations within Nairobi, petrol retail at Sh108.81 while diesel and kerosene are at Sh103.60 and Sh84.10 respectively. This level of prices was last seen in October 2014 when a litre of petrol retailed at Sh111.7 in Nairobi. It had previously hit a historic high of Sh124 a litre in November 2011.

