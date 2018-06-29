Factory workers clash with auctioneers over Sh500, 000 debt

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 11:17, Updated June 29th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

KISUMU, KENYA: Chemelil Sugar Company workers on Thursday stopped auctioneers who had come to cart away property to recover Sh593,431 awarded by a court.

Employees of Pave Auctioneers, who were accompanied by armed Administration Police officers, were chased away by hundreds of workers who had turned up to defend the miller, which owes them Sh350 million in salary arrears and over Sh200 million in unremitted statutory deductions.

Through their local Kenya National Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers representative Samuel Agwet, the workers said they would not let a 'rival miller' destabilise them.

The ailing Nyando sugar belt miller has been out of operation for the past three months due acute cane shortage and lack of maintenance.

Lack of maintenance

Mr Agwet said the management of the miller was not at the premises when the auctioneers arrived.

“And since we were not aware of any planned auction of company assets, we could not allow them to take away anything,” he said.

The workers marched to the office of the Muhoroni sub-county commissioner, Lotiatia Kipkech, to demand State protection against the auctioneer. They also asked him escalate their plight to the relevant authorities.

"We have registered these complaints and we are going to act on them. I urge you to remain calm as we seek to resolve this impasse and your other concerns, including salary arrears," said the official.

A letter addressed to the sub-county AP commander showed the auctioneers had been directed by West Kenya to recover the money awarded by a Kisumu High Court in a civil suit in 2013.

Chemelil was accused of tampering with a West Kenya weighbridge situated in a Chemelil-controlled sugar zone.