Pimp my ride: Former street boy gives tuk tuk wings to fly

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 09:43, Updated June 29th 2018 at 09:50 GMT +3

The Dinosaur and Eagle like rides meant for weddings and anniversaries (PKEMOI NG'ENOH)

Fredrick Onyango has designed a solar-powered helicopter which is yet to fly. But while he awaits for his invention to take to the skies, Onyango, who is a former street boy, has been busy, pimping tuk tuks, never mind that he has never stepped inside a classroom.

The seven-wheeler bikes, fashioned to look like an eagle and a dinosaur, “are from my imagination and historic mind,” Onyango told CityBiz.

He has done several road tests at the city centre and for a small fee, the ‘architect’ based along Quarry Road in Ngara, giveschildren a ride, mostly over the weekends and during school holidays.

Onyango’s toys are gradually becoming popular with weddings.

“I was born in Kisumu but came to Nairobi more than 10 years ago. I went straight to the tough street life before honing myinnovative skills,” says the businessman who gives his rides a pre-historic look to educate children.

To modify the dinosaur tuk tuk, Onyango spent Sh250,000. For more learning experience, he pimped the interior and exterior of the ride with dinosaur stickers.

Onyango who learnt how to innovate from dismantling old computers while on the streets, makes money by giving kids in estates and recreational parks a ride for Sh100-Sh200.

Party lovers can hire his tuk tuk for Sh5,000 a day. For weddings, Onyango charges Sh15,000 per day.

The dinosaur ride, according to Onyango, uses a smaller engine than that of a motorbike. Passengers enjoy good music, LED TVs and snake lights. For security the tuk tuk has CCTV cameras.

The eagle tuk tuk which carries eight passengers cost him Sh200,000. But because of it’s comfort, Onyango recommends it highly for newlyweds.

“I decided to put seven wheels for both rides to make it comfortable and to consume less fuel,” said the father-of-three, adding that, “having lived and worked near garages when I was street boy, I bought materials gradually.”