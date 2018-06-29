Don't read this if you have a job

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 09:35, Updated June 29th 2018 at 09:39 GMT +3

Interviews are huge. In fact, someone reading this has an interview tomorrow morning. These fool proof tips can get you the job of your dreams.

ALSO READ: Redundancy: What to do if it happens to you

Research the job and the company: Take the time to research the company and the position you are interviewing for in advance. The more you know, the better equipped you’ll be to respond to interview questions.

Practice makes perfect: The more practice you have at interviewing, the more comfortable you’ll be during a job interview. Practice (ask a friend of family member to help) answering common interview questions to get an idea of how to respond.

Know the facts: It sounds like a no-brainer, but I’ve interviewed candidates who couldn’t remember when they worked where. Be sure you know your work history, and bring an extra copy of your resume to refer to if you’re nervous and need a reminder.

Try to stay calm: Interviewing can be nerve-wracking whether it’s your first interview or you have interviewed many times in the past.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Give yourself plenty of time to get to the interview, take a deep breath before you go into the interview, and do your best to stay calm.

Take your time: Don’t rush to get out a response to an interview question. Briefly, think about your response before you answer.

Taking the time to compose your thoughts so you can respond effectively is better than jumping the gun and saying something you wish you hadn’t after the fact.

Use the right words: The words you use during job interviews will convey an impression of you to the hiring manager. Using power words in your responses will help make that impression a good one.

ALSO READ: Irony of employment authority with inadequate employees

Give examples: When you respond to interview questions give examples of how you handled related situations. The more specific you are, the more the hiring manager will see that you have the skills to do the job.

Share your accomplishments: Don’t be shy about what you have accomplished in your career.

Share examples of your accomplishments that are related to the job you are interviewing for to reinforce the fact that you’re capable and qualified.