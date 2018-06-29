Treasury pins growth on education, agriculture

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 20:59 GMT +3

Last year, energy, infrastructure and ICT were the darlings of the Government. [File, Standard]

The Government has turned to agriculture and education while slowing down on large infrastructure spending following the realisation that the benefits of economic growth are not trickling down to the citizens.

According to a review by the Institute of Economic Affairs, the budget for agriculture, rural and urban development increased by nine per cent, while education budget grew by 3.2 per cent.

ALSO READ: UN to mobilise Sh190b to support flagship projects

“There is an increasing shift in focus towards agriculture, rural and urban development sector and education in 2018/2019, although we have not done a detailed analysis of where exactly the money will go to,” said Progammes Coordinator John Mutua.

Last year, energy, infrastructure and ICT were the darlings of the Government, taking up a whopping Sh415.8 billion.

This has since come down to Sh403.5 billion, subsequently being overtaken by education, which has grown from an allocation of Sh375.3 billion to Sh439 billion - the biggest allocation this year.

Allocation to agriculture increased from Sh38 billion to Sh190 billion, rising from position nine to fourth.

Make ends meet

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a State of the Nation address last year, admitted that despite good macro-economic performance of his administration, there were still too many Kenyans struggling to make ends meet and find jobs.

“Wananchi want to know what these economic indicators mean to their lives. They cannot relate to how GDP impacts on the price of unga (flour), or what the stability of our currency means for them at the end of every month,” he said.

“Many of our citizens are wondering why their children are still struggling to find jobs.”

ALSO READ: Why your teenager needs access to birth control pills

However, social protection, which had been a big campaign tool in last year’s General Election, has been relegated to tenth, as priorities in Government shift in times of austerity.

The social protection, culture and recreation vote allocation was slashed by half from Sh45.2 billion to Sh21.9 billion in the 2018/2019 budget.

IEA says, however, that the National Treasury has not said how it will raise the Sh1.7 trillion targeted from taxes since Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has not published the estimates of revenue and finance statements.

“We have also questioned whether the projections are from simulation studies done by Kenya Revenue Authority,” Mr Mutua said.