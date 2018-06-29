Early oil yet to pick pace as truck transport 600 barrels daily

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 19:38 GMT +3

Armed police officers escort trucks loaded with crude oil from Turkana enroute to Mombasa. [File, Standard]

Companies contracted to ferry crude oil from Turkana to Mombasa are moving a paltry 600 barrels of oil per day under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS).

This is a fraction of the earlier stated 2,000 barrels a day - meaning more time before adequate 'black gold' can form the first cargo for export.

The pilot project is expected to help players in the chain iron out issues that might crop up as Kenya gears up as an oil producer.

Tullow Oil said the logistic firms were yet to achieve the promised movement of 2,000 barrels a day but noted that this would go up in the coming months.

The lead firm in the Lokichar oil project attributed the low amount of oil being hauled to Mombasa to production systems that are yet to become fully operational.

“Initially, the trucks will transport 600 barrels of oil per day and this is expected to steadily increase to 2,000 barrels of oil per day once the EOPS is fully operational and production testing commences from the Amosing production facility,” said Tullow Oil in an operational update yesterday.

The first four trucks each carrying 150 barrels (which add up to 600 barrels) were flagged off on June 3. Under the pilot project, Tullow is expected to produce 2,000 barrels a day.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mining targets 400,000 barrels before it can be exported.