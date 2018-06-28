Income tax returns: 2.5 million people file ahead of deadline

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 15:36, Updated June 28th 2018 at 15:46 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: A total of 2.5 million taxpayers have filed their 2017 income tax returns on the iTax platform, with less than two days left before the exercise officially closes tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Alcohol makers call for sobriety on tax

Speaking in Nairobi, Alice Owuor, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner for domestic taxes said this is a significant improvement compared to last year.

"Last year 1.76 million individuals filed their tax returns, for both resident and non-resident categories, by the deadline. The improvement is attributed to efficiency of the iTax platform and the increased awareness campaign that encouraged early filing of returns as well as on-site filing assistance," Ms Owuor said.

She urged taxpayers who are yet to submit their returns to do so to avoid the rush close to the deadline that has been witnessed in previous years.

"KRA officials will be stationed in all the 38 service centres and the 51 KRA Huduma centres countrywide on Saturday. Apart from the service and Huduma centres, taxpayers can also visit KRA regional offices countrywide for any assistance," she said.



She called on those who encounter challenges in filing returns are encouraged to reach KRA through the national contact centre for more assistance on [email protected] or +254 (020) 4999 999.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

"The centre is open every day until midnight. The penalty for late submission of an income tax return for an individual is Sh20,000 as stipulated in the Tax Procedures Act 2015," Ms Owuor said.