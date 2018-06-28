ARM Cement apologises to shareholders for investment losses

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 12:49, Updated June 28th 2018 at 12:53 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Athi River Mining has admitted that it has been unable to make money from a clinker plant in Tanzania in which it sunk billions of shillings three years ago.

The Tanga plant was supposed to produce 1.2 million tonnes to serve the Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda markets but has instead driven the company into a Sh6.9 billion loss.

ALSO READ: Auditor casts doubts on ARM Cement's viability after losses

In a public announcement on Wednesday, the company’s board apologised to shareholders and trade partners and blamed the capital expenditures for the money woes at the firm.

“For this three-year period the company saw no returns from its largest investments, which crippled the company’s cash flow and ability to meet its debt obligations,” said the Athi River Mining (ARM) board.

It explained that the plant had issues since 2015 due to power rationing, inadequate supply of coal from local sources and hyper competition, which pushed down the price below the cost of making the cement.

“We know that the silence and lack of clear communication has made you anxious, so please accept my sincere apology. This was never the intention,” said the statement.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The firm said it would in the next few weeks announce the way forward for the business and asked for support as “we navigate our way out of the most difficult time” in over 40 years.

Shareholders will be keen to hear the next step since the cement maker’s credit-worthiness is under keen watch by global ratings firms.