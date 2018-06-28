United Millers sues counties for demanding double fees

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 11:59, Updated June 28th 2018 at 12:03 GMT +3

A miller has sued 10 counties for allegedly demanding double licence fees that it says are crippling its operations.

In a petition filed at the Kisumu High Court, United Millers Ltd wants Kisii, Migori, Nandi, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and Machakos barred from charging it for single business permits.

The miller is seeking eight orders and has accused the counties of impounding its fleet of vehicles on 'non-existent and unconstitutional legislations' for failing to pay licensing fees.

Licensing fees

The Kisumu-based miller claimed it has had to pay huge amounts of money in licensing fees.

The company argued that since it operates from Kisumu and only supplies its customers outside Kisumu, it should not be compelled to pay for single business permits in the other counties.

According to court documents seen by The Standard, the miller has reportedly paid Sh482,950 for single business permits this year and Sh370,000 in both 2005 and 2006.

The miller also said that the Kisumu County government, which is listed as an interested party, charged it levies amounting to Sh1.1 million between 2015 and 2018 for motor vehicle and wall branding.

The company accused six counties of demanding levies similar to those imposed by Kisumu County and added that this has threatened to cripple its business.

“It is difficult to ascertain the taxation system of the respondents as each and every financial year there are different levies in terms of amounts charged for single business permits,” said the petition.

The company has a fleet of 280 trucks that supply goods to different destinations.

Back claims

It has also questioned why the counties have not preferred any charges to back their claim that it was operating without licences.

The case will be mentioned for directions on July 30 before Justice Fred Ochieng.

