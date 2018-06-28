Banker dead after police sprayed bullets over drink

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 10:41 GMT +3

A Kenya Commercial Bank employee who was shot by a policeman at a club in Litein, Kericho County, has died.

Nicholas Bett, one of three people who were injured in the shooting at Diamond Club on Tuesday evening, died at Litein Hospital yesterday morning.

Mr Bett was shot in the chest.

A surgeon, Dr Philip Blasto, said Winnie Chebet, a waitress at the club, was fighting for her life at the hospital. The third victim, a doctor, was said to be recovering. Sources said he suffered a minor bullet wound on the knee.

World cup

The policeman was said to have arrived at around 7.30pm as the patrons were preparing to watch the World Cup match between Nigeria and Argentina.

Kericho Police Commander James Mugera said Administration Police officer Kevin Akuko went beserk when Ms Chebet declined to serve him an alcoholic drink as he was in uniform.

He sprayed seven bullets on the waitress and the two patrons before shooting himself in the head.

“The officer was on his way to work and decided to pass by the club for a drink. But after the waiter refused to serve him an alcoholic drink since he was in uniform. The officer shot her in the stomach.” Mugera said detectives were investigating the incident.

