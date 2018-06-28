Kenyan Muslim scholars meet to create modern day Bait-Ul-Maal

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 16:25, Updated June 28th 2018 at 07:57 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Muslims in Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu met on Tuesday to deliberate on a permanent solution to the problem of interest (rib'a).

The meeting, a result of petition circulated by Muslim lobby group "Muslims for the Establishment of a Bait-ul-Ma'al in Kenya" gathered over 20,000 signatures asking scholars to urgently deliberate on the pressing subject.

The initial group of scholars was intended to be of 100 people meeting in one location but because of logistical challenges, the number was reduced to 60 divided into three groups with 20 each meeting in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu based on regional distribution.

Each group had its own rapporteur and two secretaries.

"Our aim was simple. First to look at the four rulings already issued in the matter. Second to examine the validity of those rulings and third if we found those rulings to craft a modern day Bait-ul-Ma'al to deal with the problem of rib'a as it has manifested itself in Muslim society today" Mombasa rapporteur Shiekh Ibrahim Sheikh explained.

During protracted deliberations the scholars are confident that theirs will be a game changer.

"Every previous attempt to deal with the problem of rib'a has been based on finding accommodation within the context of the western financial system. This has not been our approach. Ours has been to go back to our history and build on 1,300 years of Islamic experience while finding ways to legally impose that on our current circumstances" Shiekh Hassan Muhammad joint secretary of the Mombasa discussions explained.

What is notable about these meetings is the number of senior Muslim scholars long forgotten who have been drawn out of oblivion to craft the future of Islamic finance; many of them the tutors of the current eminent Kenyan Muslim scholars.

"We felt that most of the current Muslim scholars in Kenya have been compromised in one way or another on this matter and so we sought to bring together a non-partisan, uncompromised scholarly body that could deliberate objectively. In this I feel we succeed," Sheikh Ibrahim Sheikh candidly said.

With the deliberation resolutions currently being combined, it is expected that a functional commercial entity created under the aegis of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 will emerge funded by local and international investors supportive of this cause.

