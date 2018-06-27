King Kaka: My mum’s dream in a different way

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 12:03, Updated June 27th 2018 at 12:09 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: I attended a conference a while ago and one of my readers approached me; the amount of excitement he had was really encouraging.

He started quoting my articles and when he mentioned his favourite, I felt like he was talking about my songs, and how the articles talk to him on a personal level.

Since I started writing, the reader challenged himself that he would turn my articles into a school and he would attend ‘classes’ every Wednesday through The Standard. Which I thought was really impressive.

So he takes out a book on which he writes notes and he mentioned that his mother had no money to take him to school.

But he feels like his business that he started five months ago was purely from my lessons.

His mother is now supportive of his business and when he mentioned that, I immediately had de ja vu. Now that I am a parent I am learning a lot. I am in the learning process of what is sacrifice and achievement.

My mum, like many mothers raised three boys all by herself, and in one of our sittings she mentioned that she wanted at least one of us - if not all - to attend university.

She was a fruit seller in Nairobi’s Industrial Area and that meant that by the time she paid school fees she had to put a lot of effort into her business since it was small scale.

I believe we learn from stories - our stories and others’. The reader I met strongly suggested that the tips I give form the structure to his business but the stories are the pillar. He gets more lessons from them.

Unfortunately, my brothers did not manage to get university grades and all eyes shifted to me. But the good thing is that I had good grades since primary school. And when time came I managed to get university grades. My mother was so excited.

Kenya is one of the countries in Africa that believes in education and with that we have seen a good breed of doctors, lawyers, teachers and more professions.

So when I got that grade my family was really hoping that I would follow the system; that is, go to university, get work and get paid. I was a dynamic kid and my thought process was a bit different, with that it meant that most decisions that I made were non-traditional.

First thing, I changed the course that I was admitted for to accounting. And I knew very well that even getting school fees was a problem for mum, as much as she was excited. I was enrolled and that’s when I officially started my business world.

I mean, in high school I sold kaimati, clothes and cards but I hardly kept records or looked at it with professionalism.

I wanted to help my mother with the school fees, so I took afternoon classes and was in town by 8am every morning.

My first business was graphic design, where from my drawing days I transferred my skills to digital and started selling logos and designing brochures.

I had to be aggressive so that my mum would not worry about school fees.

I registered my first company and I was in business, operating from Benan cyber café opposite Imenti House. I rented a computer at the cyber every month for I had no laptop, but kept all the records.

With that I managed to pay school fees and gave my mother a tale that the school gave me scholarship. It meant that I had to work extra hard to make the school grades and in turn the stories would check out.

Then there was need to branch out. I did a good job with an exemplary customer care that made sure I was glued to my cyber office.

I saw an opportunity, and by my tenth month I opened a shop cum office at Imenti House. By that time I had a laptop and and I ventured into the printing business.

Balancing all these with school, I learnt that my strength was in business. I had started doing studio visits, so while my music movement was being launched in the streets I was already a start-up learning the way things work.

Music is very close to my heart and it has translated to most opportunities that I get now.

Even though mum wanted me to sit behind a desk and earn, she now understands everything.

She just called me a few hours ago and asked, when is the next release?

