Moran Publishers: We aim to change lives through books

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 11:37, Updated June 27th 2018 at 11:45 GMT +3

Moran Publishers founder David Muita

NAIROBI, KENYA: In December 2010, one of the oldest publishing houses in Kenya, Macmillan Publishers, changed hands and was renamed Moran Publishers.

Macmillan had straddled the book industry since 1971, with many worthy titles under its imprint.

It is upon this illustrious history that Moran has built one of the region’s biggest publishing operations, with a subsidiary in Uganda and agents in Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi and Zambia. Their books are to be found in bookshops and book fairs all over the country.

Moran Publishers founder David Muita tells Hustle that the company is keen to promote the reading culture in the country. Excerpts from the interview:

What does your business involve?

We are an educational books publisher. We also venture into general reading, cartography and biographies.

Why did you venture into publishing?

I loved books and reading from an early age. As I grew older, I was appointed as the school librarian in primary school. This exposed me more to books and the bug stuck.

With the Kenyan reading culture poorly rated, how do you manage to keep the company afloat?

We believe a donkey will wet his lips as long as he has gone to the water. So we keep doing our part in providing quality reading materials in the trust and belief that one day, we shall changethe narrative. We have invested a lot in raising awareness on the virtues and benefits of books.

What does Moran Publishers offer that is unique from other publishing houses?

Value for money. Well researched works. We ensure that people who pick our titles get value for money and their quest for information in any particular topic is adequately addressed. Our work ethics do not allow any half measures. It has paid off as our clients have come to identify with our cutting edge publications that are meant to thrill and teach.

Are there efforts by the publishing industry to harness the literary creativity flooding social media?

We are getting there. Rome was not built in a day. There are a lot of programmes in the pipeline meant to harness not only those getting creative on social media but also embrace and help along all writers with a wish to express through books.

What would you say has been your greatest satisfaction since you established Moran Publishers?

Seeing Kenyan students excel after using our products. Seeing our award-winning wall maps and Atlases in almost all schools in Kenya and beyond, and the reception our Kenyan market has accorded us. It is almost like we have been given the mandate to continue and that is why, at Moran Publishers it’s full speed ahead.

Would you say the Government has been friendly to the industry?

There was a time when the Government exercised a monopoly through two parastatals, but since 1998 it has worked hand in hand with publishers. In the process, Kenya has become the powerhouse for publishing in the Eastern Africa region. More needs to be done, though, as some Government officers do not differentiate between publishing and printing.

How did you start this publishing business?

We bought into what was originally known as Macmillan Kenya. We had a plan to turn it around and through fastidious planning and investment, both in resources and the right personnel, wewere able to establish the company.

Did you study to become a publisher?

No. I studied to be a teacher. I moved from the classroom to do books for our schools and homes. I was teaching at a secondary school. But I must say that I have always been enthralled by books, their mystical attribute to transform the ignorant into learned and wise individuals and even their production. It was only a matter of time before I would seize the opportunity to get into publishing.

What do you wish you knew before getting into publishing?

I wish I knew that getting into publishing would get me drunk with work. I rarely have time to relax. Publishing is a labour-intensive industry requiring great mental alertness.

No sooner is a book put on the shelves than the landscape is already changing. If you don’t revise your book quickly, it becomes irrelevant.

What are the challenges you face as a publisher in Kenya?

Low sales due to a poor reading culture. That is why textbooks are preferred over creative works by most publishers.

Kenyans study to pass exams, books are a burden after school. The attitude requires an overhaul.

How do you make money?

We don’t make money. We survive. Booksellers actually make more money than publishers.

We are content with making a difference in the lives of those who read our books.

We therefore release hundreds of titles per year.

How competitive is the publishing industry?

It is extremely competitive. The publishers association has more than 100 registered publishers.

Where do you see your business in the next 10 years?

Being the publication house of choice in the region.

Do you do anything else besides publishing?

Publishing is my life... I know nothing else.

Lessons learnt from this business?

Patience and consistent hard work pays.

Writers complain that publishers do little to encourage upcoming authors. Your take?

That’s the problem with Kenyans. Nobody wants to do anything on their own. We behave like the wheelbarrow... that unless and until somebody pushes you, you are stuck. If any writer has a good piece of work, I am sure it will get published by one house or another.

Visit Text Book Centre or any other bookshop worth its name and see for yourself, there are many new authors and the quality is getting better by the day.