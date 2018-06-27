Bureaucracy stalls Vision 2030 projects, official says

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 08:59, Updated June 27th 2018 at 09:02 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Corruption, legal bottlenecks and State bureaucracy have become the biggest impediments to rolling out key projects under the Vision 2030 goals, says Vision 2030 Chairman James Mwangi.

According to Mr Mwangi, tapping into the Public-Private-Partnerships (PPPs) arrangements has become difficult due to the obstacles.

ALSO READ: Corruption, impunity blocking Vision 2030

He reckoned that as a result, the Government had to do a lot to overturn the challenges, especially land acquisition, whose difficult process has proved a big turnoff for would-be private investors.

“We have become a very liberal society where everybody wants to go to court for the slightest contractual misunderstanding, which is delaying these projects.

Big problem

“Bureaucracy within the State machinery is a big problem for an investor who wants quick returns. All this is hindering PPPs from working in the Vision 2030,” said Mwangi, who is also Equity Bank’s Chief Executive Officer.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

He spoke yesterday at the Vision 2030 secretariat during the celebration to mark the secretariat’s 10th anniversary.

Mwangi’s concerns come even as Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich last week revealed in his budget speech that the government is betting more on PPPs to drive its development agenda.

Flagship projectsy

Mwangi averred that out of 198 flagship projects that the Vision 2030 secretariat was concentrating on, 98 were lagging behind because of lack of investor confidence.

ALSO READ: Equity eyes the wealthy with high-end services

The Vision 2030 Chair also cited challenges of sourcing State funds for the projects, considering the low revenue collections, which can hardly go far in realising the 2030 goals.

Mwangi revealed that a lot of money had been going into funding the political and social pillars of Vision 2030, instead of economic pillars.