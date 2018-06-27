UN to mobilise Sh190 billion for development activities in Kenya

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

Treasury CS Henry Rotich (left) with United Nations Resident Representative Siddharth Chatterjee during the signing ceremony of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) 2018-2022 on June 26 2018.

Treasury has received a major shot in the arm after the United Nations committed to mobilise Sh190 billion for various development projects in the next four years.

The Government yesterday renewed the UN Development Assistant Framework (UNDAF) under which 21 specialised UN agencies, including the World Bank and IMF, will give funds to assist in the delivery of the State’s third Medium Term Plan (MTP 3), Big Four agenda and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The financing agreement was signed yesterday by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Devolution and ASAL Areas counterpart Eugene Wamalwa and UN Resident Representative Siddharth Chatterjee.

Some of the funds will be used for the sustainable development of Lake Turkana and its river basin, maternal health, support for devolution, particularly technical support and capacity building for counties.

In the first phase ending June 30, UNDAF was supposed to mobilise about Sh120 billion.

Some of the projects in the first phase include the Cross-Border Programme for Sustainable Peace and Socio-Economic Development in Marsabit County.

There was also the Turkana Transformation Multi Partners Trust Fund. Both were aimed at unlocking the economic potential of counties along the Kenya-Ethiopia border and promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the region.

“There are a quite a number of things that we have done under strategic areas to our core aligned Vision 2030 arrangements,” said Mr Rotich.

The UN Development Assistant Framework was launched in March 2014 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and is set to end on June 30, with a roadmap having been drawn on June 22, 2018.

However, questions were raised about the last UNDAF in which only 50 per cent of the Sh1.2 billion was realised.

“There is no point having such huge budgets if only 50 per cent will be delivered,” said Ruth Kaggia, the deputy chief of staff, Office of the President.

“Let us select a few things for which we will show results, things that we really know,” she added.

The signing comes a few weeks after the World Bank approved a $200 million (Sh20 billion) concessional loan to assist Kenya manage the impacts of climate and disaster risks, such as drought and floods.

Also this week, the Government signed financing agreements with the French Government.

The Government will get Sh3.4 billion from the French Government to manage the risks of devolution as Treasury sealed a Sh47.1 billion deal.

The French Development Agency has signed a 405 million euro facility for infrastructure projects in the energy, water and transport sectors as well as support for the Government’s public finance management.

