1600 cargo trucks to be removed off Nairobi-Mombasa highway by November

Nairobi, Kenya: Over half of 3,000 trucks ferrying cargo from Mombasa to Nairobi daily are expected to be removed from the road by November.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said that since the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight service became operational in January, this year, 600 trucks have been removed from the road with six trains currently in operation daily.

He said 11 freight trains will be fully operational by November.

Mr Macharia said the freight service had by far lowered the cost of doing business and “brought the much desired order in the freight transportation sector.”

He, however, added that those in the trucking business would not suffer as their trucks would instead operate in the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor.

“The savings for the economy on road repair, trucks maintenance, spares as well as time will be tremendous,” he said.

He also added that Government was partnering with the private sector to improve cargo handling facilities along the SGR line.

He said that Kenya was almost filling the skills gap required to handle and maintain the SGR.

The CS said that currently 100 Kenyan students were studying for various degrees on railway in China.

“By December, last year, 858 students had been trained under the partnership and I am happy to report all successful students were deployed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation for operations and maintenance of Madaraka Express,” he said.

He added that another 600 were being trained and Kenya is hoping to export skilled labour to neighbouring countries building SGR.

He added that the SGR had contributed over 30,000 jobs to Kenyans both directly and indirectly.