Chinese multinational sets up East African Office

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 15:09 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Chinese multinational appliance maker Galanz has appointed a country director for Kenya as part of its ambitions to establish a sales and marketing office in the country to serve the regional market.

George Mudhune who previously served as Philips General Manager for East & Southern Africa is the new Country Director for Kenya at Galanz and will be charged with driving the business growth in the growing market.

Galanz has established strategic partnerships with many famous brands globally most recently with Bosch Group across markets in Europe and Asia. Mudhune will be charged with heading similar partnerships with vendors and service providers in the country and East Africa.

The appointment of a country director is further expected to solidify the business structure from a leadership and strategic point of view in driving growth in private label partnerships for both domestic and commercial appliances.

Specialized in manufacturing for 39 years, Galanz has refurbished the world’s cognition of “Made in China”. Starting with microwave trade, its business now covers a full supply of microwave oven, air conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, dish washer and other small home appliances.

At last year’s IFA, Galanz Technology focused on the technical significance of “Better User Experience”.

