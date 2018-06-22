Market prospects narrow for general insurance business

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 22:47 GMT +3

Companies in the general insurance business face tough times ahead as competition increases for a diminishing market.

ALSO READ: Proposed insurance industry taxes deepen woes for firms

Stringent regulations and a slow economy, which adds to the overcapacity in the industry – the existence of many insurers competing for a small market share – will affect the companies.

This is according to a report by audit firm Deloitte dubbed Unlocking the Potential: Insurance Outlook Report for East Africa 2018. “Insurers in the general business started 2018 on a strong financial base with net assets at their highest level in the history of the industry. However, overcapacity is undermining profitability, as seen by falling net income and return on equity,” the report says.

“In 2018, a slow-growth economy together with high capacity is expected to continue exerting downward pressure on premium rates and consequently return on equity, as insurers compete with new and existing players for market share.”

However, life business has better prospects. Deloitte says an increase in demand for retirement solutions as life expectancy in Kenya goes up has driven up the pension market.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“There has been a rapid growth in the life insurance market relative to the nominal gross domestic product. Pension and ordinary life are expected to continue driving the growth of the industry,” says the report.