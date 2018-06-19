State unveils system for tracking government projects

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 15:12, Updated June 19th 2018 at 15:15 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenyans can now track government projects done in partnership with the private sector from their computers or smartphones.

This follows the launch of a disclosure portal that will provide stakeholders with up to date information on all Public Private Partnership Projects. It targets projects that will be done under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

ALSO READ: Why Rotich’s defence of the performance of IFMIS does not add up

The (www.pppunit.go.ke) will provide key project data and documentation as the projects progress through various stages of implementation.

“This disclosure portal allows not only Kenyans, but whole world, to see what the government is doing, through ppps,” said Henry Rotich, Cabinet Secretary Treasury.

“It will ensure Kenyans are aware of which projects are being entered into between the state and the private sector, key financial information, which services will be provided and how projects perform under implementation stages,” he added.

The website is a response to the requirements of constitution, the access to information act, 2016 and the public private partnerships act, 2013.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

World Bank said the tool will enhance investors’ confidence and helps towards delivering sustainable and inclusive services that promote economic growth in the country.

Procuring the asset with integrity and sincerely listening to citizens, users and stakeholders when designing and delivering infrastructure services are critical to the success of PPPs in Kenya,” said Diarietou Gaye, Country Director World Bank.