| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:01 GMT +3

The Kenya Revenue Authority institution trains in tax, customs and fiscal policy

The Kenya School of Revenue Administration (Kesra) has contracted Maseno University to help it set up an online learning portal as it seeks to grow student numbers and lower in-house training costs.

The Kenya Revenue Authority institution trains in tax, customs and fiscal policy for 24 countries and is one of four regional training institutions of the World Customs Organisation in Africa.

ALSO READ: KRA gets Sh8.3 billion from arbitration