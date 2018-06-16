Moi University seeks to create fresh market for cotton farmers

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 00:09, Updated June 16th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

Cotton growers in Rift Valley have a reason to smile following the creation of a potential market for their produce.

Moi University through its Rift Valley Textiles East Africa (Rivatex) has expanded its focus to Kericho County to meet the growing demand for wool.

Speaking during the signing of an MoU with Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Moi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Koskei said the county was one of the nine which will share the Sh3 billion set aside for cotton growing revival.

Rivatex produces 5,000 metres of fabric against a capacity of 50,000 metres of cloth.

“Rivatex consumes all the cotton produced in the county and we have been forced to look to Uganda and other neighbouring countries for imports,” said Prof Koskei.

Kericho is spearheading the revival of cotton farming in Soin/Sigowet constituency where the crop once thrived three decades ago.

“Kericho and surrounding areas have huge potential for cotton growing and that is why we have come through the county leaderships to partner with it so that we can create wealth for the residents,” said Prof Koskei.

Towards this goal, Mr Chepkwony said his administration’s role will be to provide farmers with the essential services to enhance cotton growing.

Part of this include, conducting soil tests across the six constituencies county to determine areas ideal for cotton growing.

For the best cottonseed germination, the soil should have an average soil temperature of 86 degrees Fahrenheit at a depth of 8 inches. Cotton grows best on sandy soils with a minimum 5.5 soil pH and on clay soils with a minimum 5.8 soil pH. In addition, the soils should be well drained. The county will also offer a ready market for the produce.

Ready market

“When the wool will be ready it will be taken to Rivatex for processing. Cotton has other useful value added products such as oil and animal feeds. We will also tap into such in the near future,” said Chepkwony.

To secure a solid market, the County government will also construct a ginnery.

“As the cotton volumes grow, there will be need to construct a ginnery in collaboration with Rivatex,” said Chepkwony.

Rivatex director Thomas Kipkurgat said they will enter into contractual agreement with the farmers.

The garment manufacturing company uses 14,000 kilos of cotton per day. As part of the deal, farmers will also be supplied with cotton seed and fertilisers.

The once thriving cotton growing and ginneries have been ailing over the last few decades owing to another f factors key among them liberalisation of the industry.

Owing to those challenges, many of the country’s ginneries closed down as farmers abandoned the once top-cash spinner. But step by step, there are efforts to revive it. Other than that other challenges affecting cotton growing are African bollworm, the cotton stainer, aphids and mites are a major challenge in cotton farming.