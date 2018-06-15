House help became a greasy city mechanic

| Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 10:32, Updated June 15th 2018 at 10:36 GMT +3

Female Mechanic Winnie Pasaka Otieno at work..(PHOTO: PKEMOI NG'ENOH)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Once upon a time, a garage was a man’s playground; but women saw the light and today; chics are not scared of making their hands greasy.

In fact, The Nairobian bumped onto one lady mechanic who works along Jogoo Road. Winnie Pasaka Otieno is so focussed on work right now that getting pregnant is at the tail end of her dreams. Besides, her siblings and mother depend on her for survival.

And while most city girls sit pretty in salons fixing their 21 inch weaves and attaching tips on their nails, Pasaka spends most of her time underneath vehicles, fixing shocks or dismantling the engine to diagnose mechanical problems.

The 21-year-old is a car doctor based at an Eastland’s garage near Jogoo Police Station. A little birdie told this reporter that clients from far and wide flock to her station for her feminine touch.

“I have been here for one year now after dropping out of school in form two over school fees and family problems in 2015,” Pasaka told The Nairobian. “My three siblings and I were raised by our mother after dad passed on in 2010.”

Pasaka who hails from Kisumu learnt mechanical work in Mombasa where she worked as a house help after dropping out of school.

“I would work from morning till 9am then go to the nearby garage, to observe. But with time I learnt the ropes,” she explains.

After the short training in Mombasa, Pasaka tarmacked in Nairobi briefly before landing her current job.

“It has been one year now since I was welcomed by my male colleagues. They treat me like a sister because I’m the only one here,” Pasaka said, “Initially, I was accommodated by friends but now I’m independent.”

Pasaka has specialised in engine service, shocks, brake pads, and other mechanical problems mostly for Toyota vehicles. At the moment she’s paid daily based on the amount of work per vehicle.

“It is not an easy job though but sometimes on a good day one can pocket around Sh2,000. For now there are some things I cannot do like getting pregnant because it will slow me down,” she said.

She adds: “I want to achieve my dream of becoming an engineer, but I need to continue with my mechanical course if I get the support.”

Pasaka currently work for her upkeep and to support her mother and siblings in Kisumu.