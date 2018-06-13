Regular at online casinos? – Why and how to mind your own game! Previous Story
Kisumu Governor Nyong'o to work with CA in Sh100m Kisumu ICT Park

By Kepher Otieno | Published Wed, June 13th 2018 at 14:06, Updated June 13th 2018 at 14:13 GMT +3
Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Francis Wangusi (L) addressing a press conference (PHOTO: ANDREW KILONZI

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kisumu County will establish an Information and Communication (ICT), park, estimated to cost about Sh100 million, Kisumu governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o has disclosed.

And the County authorities are determined to develop its human resource capacity, in the IT service sector domain, to boost digital literacy and income.

''The County intends to establish an ICT Park that has been identified as a key investment project to be undertaken under Public Private Partnership (PPP),’’ he said

Governor Nyong'o revealed, he is working to align its development strategies to that of the national government, particularly on ICTs and its abundant openings.

''ICT continues to impart and enhance efficiency in various facets of the economy, creating new opportunities for employment- services, networking and others, ‘he said

Kisumu hopes to build an ICT Park to open up the resource pool of young people in the lakeside region, to the regional, national and global ICT industry opportunities.

The governor said the proposed ICT Park will also provide a modern environment for the economic rejuvenation of Kisumu town, where it will be built.

Nyong’o explained his administration, will work with Communication Authority (CA), and various ICT Professionals toward setting up the proposed ICT Park in the town.

The ICT park facilities will include a hardware and software IT innovation center and e learning centers to train young IT children interested on exploring IT at tender age.

The park will also be given a special economic zone status and, will enjoy the benefits of being one of the first projects of its kind in the whole Nyanza and Western region.

