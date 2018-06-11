PHOTOS: Who Uhuru met, what discussed in Canada Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya Railways adds more coaches on SGR train

By Fredrick Obura | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 14:46, Updated June 11th 2018 at 14:51 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Railways will from this week increase coaches on its SGR train following high demand on Friday into the weekends.

ALSO READ: City residents unhappy with commuter train’s derailing habits

In an interview with a local media, Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina said the changes will affect only the economy class and will be adjusted from the current 11 to 16.

Currently SGR train is pulling eleven coaches on its economy class and another two on the first class with the latter accommodating 72 passengers while the former carries 118 passengers. Passengers on the second class pays sh1000 which is Sh2000 more what first class passengers pay.

The Madaraka Express as it is known has become popular with many Kenyans traveling between Nairobi and Mombasa and has ferried over one million passengers between June last year when it started operations.

The railway, however, has the competitive edge of moving between the two cities in about five hours while buses take eight hours on average.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Railways
Standard Gauge Railways

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Treasury eyes Sh6.1b from State debtors

Treasury eyes Sh6.1b from State debtors

KPA, Kenya Railways move to streamline freight business

KPA, Kenya Railways move to streamline freight business

Kenya Railways in big plans for Nairobi

Kenya Railways in big plans for Nairobi

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited