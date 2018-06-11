Central Bank of Kenya to sell Sh40 billion Treasury bond

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 17:36 GMT +3

Central Bank of Kenya

Kenya will sell a 25-year Treasury bond worth Sh40 billion this month, Central Bank said on Friday.

The bank said it would receive bids for the bond until June 19, and auction it a day later.

The bond has a 13.4 per cent coupon. Meanwhile, the shilling weakened against the dollar on Friday due to demand from merchandise importers making end-week payments on goods due for shipping, even as the Uganda shilling is seen weakening over the next one week.

Uganda's currency was undermined by anticipated panicked demand from commercial banks and importers as the central bank stays away from the markets.