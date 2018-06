| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 17:26, Updated June 10th 2018 at 17:28 GMT +3

Pope Francis

Pope Francis has said climate change is a challenge of "epochal proportions" and that the world must convert to clean fuel.

"Civilisation requires energy, but energy use must not destroy civilisation," he said, speaking to a group of oil company executives at the end of a two-day conference in the Vatican.

Firms present included ExxonMobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Norway's Equinor and Pemex of Mexico.