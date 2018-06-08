County gets Sh780 million housing grant

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 8th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

Kisumu governor Anyang Nyongo (right) with Principal Secretary Transport Infrastructure Housing and Urban Development Charles Mwaura during a press briefing in Kisumu on June 7, 2018. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

In summary Once completed, the houses will be sold to the public at a cost of between Sh2 million and Sh3 million

At least 600,000 units to be put up through the Kenya Urban Support Programme

The county has received Sh780 million grant from World Bank to build low-cost houses.

The project, to be implemented through the Kenya Urban Support Programme, will see the county construct at least 600,000 housing units, sitting on a space of 40 to 60 square metres.

ALSO READ: High cost of drugs to hurt Universal Health Care, warns expert

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Mwaura Thursday met Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o in efforts to finalise the implementation of the project.

According to the principal secretary, Kisumu is among 45 counties that have benefited from the grant, given to the Government in form of a loan by the World Bank. Nairobi and Mombasa were left out.

The project aims at providing affordable housing, which the PS said, was in line with the national government’s Big Four agenda.

Mr Mwaura said all the plans for the implementation of the project were over, with public participation set to begin in the next two weeks.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“One of the conditions of the grant was that the benefiting towns or municipalities have proper plans, and since Kisumu already has one, it is ahead of the pack and it will be among the front runners in implementing the plan,” he said.

Even though the project only targets housing, the planning will encompass schools, roads, hospitals, markets among other public facilities.

“We want people to get all the facilities within their residential areas, we will closely work with the private sector to come up with some of these facilities,” said Mwaura.

Once completed, the houses will be sold at a cost of between Sh2 million and Sh3 million, depending on the size.

ALSO READ: How airtime cash is taking over control of your wallet

The project will be implemented under the supervision of the City Board and city management.

[email protected]