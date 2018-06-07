Why joint ventures are the future of real estate investment in Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Leaders seek to compel NLC to solve Nandi-Kisumu border row

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 12:06, Updated June 7th 2018 at 12:18 GMT +3
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his Nandi counterpart Stephen Sang at a past function. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kisumu members of county assembly want the electoral commission and the National Lands Commission to resolve the border row pitting Kisumu and Nandi counties to ease tensions in the region.

The MCAs said that the row threatened unity of the two counties and is having adverse negative effects on business activities in the region.

ALSO READ: Plan to rent offices for MCAs raises eyebrows

Nandi County wants the National Land Commission to re-adjust its common border to place Chemelil, Muhoroni, Miwani, Kibigori, Kibos, Koru and Kopere within its borders.

On Thursday however, the ward representatives unanimously passed a motion seeking to compel the two bodies to tour the region and review the boundaries in contention.

Caren Muga, a nominated MCA who crafted the motion said there is a dire need for the two bodies to come and clear the air on the boundaries to quell tension between communities living at the border.

She criticised calls by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang to have the county claim parts of Kisumu as uncalled for adding that the move is set to jeopardise peaceful coexistence between families living at the border.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“Governor Sang’ should come clean and tell us whether the clashes at the Kisumu/ Nandi border were a wider scheme to extend the boundaries,” said Muga.

She said that the move by Nandi County is set to derail the country’s quest to move forward after several months of politics.

Members of  Parliament- Aduma Owuor (Nyakach),  Dr James  Nyikal (Seme) and Kisumu  County Assembly  Majority leader Ken Onyango  told Nandi leaders pushing for  a boundary review  to be prepared  for  a long drawn out battle.

ALSO READ: Nandi County begins resettlement drive

RELATED TOPICS:
Nandi County
Kisumu County

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

MCAs in push to curb same sex relations

MCAs in push to curb same sex relations

Two senior officials face fraud charges

Two senior officials face fraud charges

Counties seek Sh3b to repair roads

Counties seek Sh3b to repair roads

Nandi County out to 'reclaim' seven towns from Kisumu

Nandi County out to 'reclaim' seven towns from Kisumu

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited