NSE bets on app to kick-start trading

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3

A section of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) trading during the Charity Trading Day in Nairobi. [David Njaaga/Standard]

The Nairobi Securities Exchange wants to boost trading of equities and bonds through new channels after a year of low performance

The bourse has launched a mobile app, hoping to draw the youth and meet the growing demand for speed, convenience and mobility among investors.

Last year, trading income from equities only nudged up one per cent while bond revenue went up 17 per cent, mostly dominated by the Government. The NSE App will have a simulated trading process that will enable the general public to practice and learn trading in securities using virtual money before venturing into the real market.