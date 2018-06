| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3

Equity long serving Chairman and Founder Peter Munga. [File]

Long-serving Equity Group Chairman Peter Munga has announced his retirement from the bank after 35 years of service. His position has been taken by current Vice-Chairman David Ansell, who will serve as chairman designate.

The bank said Mr Munga, who founded the bank in 1984 as Equity Building Society, expressed his desire to retire from the board as he celebrated his 75th birthday.

