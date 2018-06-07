KEBS cancels Sh540 million tender

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has terminated a Sh540 million tender for supply of standardisation mark (ISM/SM) stickers.

Kebs said the deal was cancelled at the technical evaluation stage after the tender became “non-responsive” and will be re-advertised.

Managing Director Charles Ongwae has informed bidders who participated in the process of the decision to cancel the bid.

“We appreciate your interest and participation in the just concluded tender. However, we wish to inform you that the tender was not responsive,” he said in a letter to bidders dated June 4.

“The tender will be re-advertised.”

The decision comes in the wake of a case lodged in court by activist Okiya Omatatah who wanted the High Court to stop the tender.

Justice Chacha Mwita declined to issue the orders, saying the court did not have jurisdiction at that stage.

He directed that the process could proceed and any aggrieved party would be free to challenge the deal at the Public Procurement and Administrative Review Board.