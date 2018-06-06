6 ways technology has transformed businesses in Kenya Next Story
How Ifmis works and why it has claimed tens of NYS suspects Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Nairobi Securities Exchange bets on app to kickstart trading

By Otiato Guguyu | Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 15:44, Updated June 6th 2018 at 16:45 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Nairobi Securities Exchange wants to boost trading of equities and bonds through new channels after a year of low performance.

The bourse has launched a mobile app, hoping to draw the youth and meet the growing demand for speed, convenience and mobility among investors.

ALSO READ: Why conflict in Kapedo is far from over

Last year, trading income from equities only nudged up one per cent while bond revenue went up 17 per cent, mostly dominated by the Government. The NSE App will have a simulated trading process that will enable the general public to practice and learn trading in securities using virtual money before venturing into the real market.

RELATED TOPICS:
NSE

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Demonstrators protest against planned coal mining

Demonstrators protest against planned coal mining

Lake basin sites among world havens for endangered species

Lake basin sites among world havens for endangered species

Mau forest residents face another round of evictions

Mau forest residents face another round of evictions

Liberia launches special fund for nature protection

Liberia launches special fund for nature protection

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited