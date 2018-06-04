Tariffs: US sanctions will scuttle talks, warns China

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 17:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 17:43 GMT +3

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

China has warned that all trade talks between Beijing and Washington will be voided if the US sets up trade sanctions.

After talks between Vice Premier Liu He and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, China said it was ready to boost imports from many countries.

Mr Ross’s China visit comes days after Washington threatened to impose extra tariffs on $50 billion (Sh5 trillion) worth of Chinese goods.

A statement released by the Chinese side at the talks with the US in Beijing said nothing specific about the outcome, but state news agency Xinhua carried a statement which warned against a trade war and said the two sides should meet each other half way.