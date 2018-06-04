Jordanians in protest over rising taxes

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 17:40 GMT +3

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah

Protests in Jordan against tax rises and austerity measures - the biggest demonstrations in years - continued for a third consecutive night on Saturday.

Police fired tear gas and blocked roads in the capital Amman to stop protesters getting close to the cabinet office.

ALSO READ: Groups stage anti-graft demo

The protesters say a new tax bill backed by the International Monetary Fund will hurt the poor and middle class.

King Abdullah has called for compromise from all sides. Several thousand protesters chanting anti-government slogans and calling for King Abdullah to dismiss Prime Minister Hani Mulki have been holding vigils near the cabinet office.

Jordanians have seen prices rise with salaries failing to keep up. On Friday King Abdullah intervened to freeze an increase in fuel prices.

But the protesters are angriest about the proposed tax bill, which they fear will further worsen living standards.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840