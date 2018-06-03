Drug maker rues lost business from ‘erroneous’ ban by regulator

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 00:11 GMT +3

In summary Manufacturer claims brand has suffered irreparable damage in the entire East Africa region

Regulator stopped sale of anti-malaria medicine following erroneous safety test

Manufacturers of a popular anti-malarial drug are crying foul after a Government ban led to tens of millions of shillings in losses and job cuts.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) last month lifted a four-month quarantine placed on anti-malarial drug Duo-Cotecxin after fresh tests dismissed initial results and found the drug safe for use.

This came five months after a lab test came up with contrary results prompting the Government to ban the distribution and sale of the drug.

Manufacturers are now citing the case as an illustration of how unpredictable policy from State regulators adds to investment risk and the overall cost of doing business.

Trouble for the drug manufacturer, Holley-Cortec E.A begun last December when former Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu directed that Duo-Cotecxin be recalled from the shelves.

The CS was reacting to reports that one of the batches had failed a crucial test that found it unsafe for consumption with the PPB recommending a country-wide quarantine on the drug.

“In order to protect the public from consuming potentially harmful poor quality products, immediately quarantine and stop further sale and distribution of the affected batches,” said PPB’s director of inspectorate Jacinta Wasike in a letter addressed to Holley-Cortec E.A last year.

Notice sent

The company said the notice was sent out to the entire region informing distributors and pharmacists that the drug had failed a quality test and should be recalled.

“The board said it is launching an investigation on our product after one batch failed a test conducted by the drug analysis and research unit of the University of Nairobi (UoN),” said Company Pharmacist Kamau Kariu.

Investigations involved sending samples from the same batch to specialised labs in South Africa. The results were however delayed after the first samples were lost en route and Holley-Cortec had to send a fresh set of samples.

The drug passed the tests and was found fit for use, prompting the regulator to lift the quarantine last month.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has finalised investigations into the quality complaints raised on Duo-Cotecxin batch No 160621,” said Fred Siyoi, registrar of the board in a letter dated April 26, 2018.

“The product has been found to comply with all the analytical tests carried out and is safe for use. In this view, the board lifts the quarantine imposed on the product.”

The manufacturer however says much damage has already been done and blames the Government for its knee-jerk reaction that has led to loss of millions of shillings.

Holley-Cortec further says the initial tests that condemned the drug did not conform to industry practice and should not have been relied on to proclaim a ban.

“The sampling was not done scientifically and the protocols not followed,” says Dr Kariu. “The tests are supposed to be done by trained personnel and the industry practice is the drug manufacturer provides a sampling guide as well to be used by the lab.

“In this case no one approached us for our sampling guide.”

The company says although the quarantine has been lifted, the brand has suffered significant disrepute.

News that the drug had failed the test was published by local and regional media with some reports claiming health ministry officials had withdrawn it from the market altogether.

Original product

“This is an original product and we used to enjoy substantial market share,” said Holley-Cotec marketing manager Godfrey Wachira. “As per the national malaria control guidelines, Duo-Cotecxin is a second line treatment meaning it is given to patients after the first line of treatment has failed.”

He says the firm has lost more than Sh70 million in sales since the quarantine with the company also supplying other regional countries in East and Western Africa.

“In Kenya we were doing an average of 20,000 doses each month which is around Sh7 million but we do higher volumes in other countries such as Uganda and once the quarantine was announced our products were taken off the shelves.”

PPB chief registrar Dr Siyoi has admitted that the initial tests were not conducted according to protocol but absolved the regulator of blame.

“There was in the procedure used in presenting the batch for testing but we did not ban the drug as has been misconstrued,” he explained. “We just quarantined it pending investigations and once those were done conclusively we lifted the quarantine.”

He said while the regulator acknowledged the decision posed a marketing challenge to the manufacturers, the situation was out of their hands.

Kenya’s private sector has consistently faulted unpredictable Government policy as one of the impediments to doing business in the country and the case for Duo-Cotecxin will likely be cited as an example of how this impacts on businesses.

