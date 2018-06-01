MultiChoice launches talent factory to grow Africa’s creative industries

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 21:24 GMT +3

New Multichoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo during a press conference in Nairobi to announce slashing on DStv subscription prices effective September 1, 2017. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

MultiChoice Africa has launched a talent factory to grow Africa’s creative industries.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo said the African development story has long been defined by investment in other industries leaving creatives to fend for themselves on the fringes.

"As a result, the film and television industries have not developed at the same rate as other industries on the continent, and not for a lack of talent, passion or imagination," said Odipo.

The first to launch is a 12-month educational programme aimed at furnishing 60 deserving, young, talented people who want to work and innovate in film and television production.

The academy students will be provided with skill sets to develop their talent and connect with industry professionals.

The programme will take place in Kenya for East Africa, Nigeria for West Africa and Zambia for Southern African

