Inflation edges up to 3.95 percent in May

By Fredrick Obura | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 12:20, Updated May 31st 2018 at 12:25 GMT +3
An increase in the price of charcoal in May saw Kenya's inflation figures climbing up put a constrain in daily budget

NAIROBI, KENYA: The cost of living for the month of May went up marginally by 3.73 per cent in April to 3.95 per cent.

During the period under review, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel index increased by 1.79 per cent compared to 3.24 per cent in April. This was mainly attributed to increase in the prices of cooking fuels with charcoal recording the highest increase of 9.66 per cent.

The price of charcoal hit the roof following the recent logging moratorium and ban on charcoal trade in some counties.

A two-kilogram tin that initially went for Sh50 is now trading at Sh100 in Nairobi City. This means charcoal has suddenly become more expensive than kerosene, which is retailing at around Sh80 per litre. A 35 kilogram sack today sells for between Sh 3,200 and Sh 3,500.

During the same period under review, the transport index increased by 0.10 per cent mainly on account of increase in the pump price of petrol which outweighed decrease in diesel prices.

Inflation has remained close to the middle of the government’s target range of 2.5-7.5 percent in recent months.

