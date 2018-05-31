President Uhuru Kenyatta commissions Sh13 billion substation to boost Nairobi power

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 11:22, Updated May 31st 2018 at 11:27 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has commissioned an ultra-modern 220 Kv gas insulated substation to improve the power supply in Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Gor Mahia fanatic Jaro Soja roughed up by security on his way to meet President Uhuru

The substation will handle the power coming from the Olkaria Geothermal Power Station and will create an alternative power chain for the city.

“The Sh13 billion project, will greatly improve the quality of power in Nairobi’s City Centre, serving the Industrial area, Mombasa road, Upperhill, the entire Central Business District (CBD), Lower hill and Kilimani area,” said Uhuru when he spoke at the event at GIS station on Bunyala Road. “It therefore creates additional contingency in electricity supply thus enhancing the reliability of power in this area,” added the President.

Gas Insulated Substations are high voltage substations in which the major structures are contained in a sealed environment. It is reliable, requires little maintenance and is compact thus requiring little space.

President Kenyatta said the improvement of power supply in the city is aimed at creating a conducive environment for business and industry so that they can in turn create more jobs for Kenyans.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

“This initiative feeds into one of the key pillars of the Big Four Agenda, Enhancing Manufacturing, to create quality jobs for Kenyans,” said the President

He added that the Government will remain steadfast in supporting the concept of Build Kenya Buy Kenya, to guarantee increased job creation and growth of local industries.