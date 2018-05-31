Equity inks deal with Chinese firm Next Story
CBK boss sees 2018 best year Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

China now woos Kenyan tourists to one of its cities

By Dominic Omondi | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 19:36 GMT +3
Kenya Tourism Board's (KTB) Helen Omukoko (left) and Elizabeth Okaka Marketing officer KTB greets Wu Wei Jun General Manager China Southern Airlines (CSA) during 2018 CSA Guangzhou Tourism Kenya Promotion conference in Nairobi on May 29, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

More than 120,000 Kenyan passengers have flown to Guangzhou since 2015 when direct flights between Nairobi and the Chinese city were established.

This number might rise should Guangzhou’s plan to woo Kenyan tourists to the port city materialise. Currently, most Kenyans flock to this Chinese city to buy goods for sale.

ALSO READ: Parents look away as children fall into arms of paedophiles

Wu Wei Jun, the general manager of Nairobi office of China Southern Airlines, which is at the heart of the new drive to market the commercial city as a tourist destination, Kenyans can visit Guangzhou for leisure as well.

This initiative started last year following the signing of the Strategic Co-operation Agreement between China Southern Airlines and the Guangzhou Tourism Administration last year.

As a result, he explained, the city has started focusing on the standards and quality of hospitality and tourism facilities improvement.

Free accommodation

“We are proud of building a flyover between Africa and China, and of making Guangzhou a city not only attractive for Tourism, but also for trade exhibition and fair. And China Southern is more than a flyover builder,” said Jun.

He said that through its partnership with Kenya Airways, the passengers from most of the African countries have been connected first to Kenya then to Guangzhou of China.

“If Guangzhou is not your destination, you can also be transferred seamlessly to China’s other domestic cities, and the other international destinations like Japan, Korea, Australasia and countries in Southeast Asia.”

The airline is also dangling free accommodation in Guangzhou to passengers travelling on China Southern Airlines and International Code Share flights if the connecting time is more than 8 hours but not more than 48 hours.

ALSO READ: China to 'open its door' to Germany

RELATED TOPICS:
china
tourism sector
tourism
guangzhou

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

China imports value dips by 22 per cent

China imports value dips by 22 per cent

Rwanda signs sponsorship deal with Arsenal

Rwanda signs sponsorship deal with Arsenal

BREAKING: Pellegrini takes charge of Premier League club

BREAKING: Pellegrini takes charge of Premier League club

Kenya’s dance with the dragon now gets awkward

Kenya’s dance with the dragon now gets awkward

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited