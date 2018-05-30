Farmers remain poor as Treasury cuts agriculture budget Previous Story
Farmers: Milk going to waste

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 10:31, Updated May 30th 2018 at 10:35 GMT +3

Milk transporters are demanding Sh22 million from Murang’a County Creameries (MCC) as payment for services offered over the last eight months.

The majority have reportedly withdrawn their services, leaving farmers to walk long distances to deliver milk to cooling plants.

On Monday, dairy farmers in Murarandia protested over the withdrawal of services by transporters, which had led to huge losses. Jane Wambui, their representative, said milk worth millions of shillings had gone to waste since the transporters withdrew their services.

“Governor Mwangi wa Iria, who initiated the dairy project, should intervene and ensure that the transporters, who play a crucial role, are paid,” she said.

A member of a dairy co-operative in Kandara said employees were also demanding payment.

The member, who declined to be named, said members of three dairy co-operatives were paying contracted transporters after MCC failed to remit their money.

The Standard established that Ruchu Dairy Co-operative’s 600 members pay Sh300 monthly for transport.

